BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many companies are racing to find a coronavirus vaccine, a team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine is looking at a different way of treating the virus.
That includes using CBD.
The school has partnered with BioRemediesMD to look at whether CBD has anti-viral effects on cells infected with COVID-19, specifically its effect on inflammation.
Similar research has already been happening in Canada with promising results.
