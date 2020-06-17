CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many companies are racing to find a coronavirus vaccine, a team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine is looking at a different way of treating the virus.

That includes using CBD.

The school has partnered with BioRemediesMD to look at whether CBD has anti-viral effects on cells infected with COVID-19, specifically its effect on inflammation.

Similar research has already been happening in Canada with promising results.

