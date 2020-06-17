ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the United States is still in its first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci spoke with WJZ’s Vic Carter on Wednesday. He said while the Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. area got “hit pretty hard” by the pandemic, the region has responded well.

“In the area around Washington D.C., the Washington, Maryland, Virginia area, we got hit pretty hard. We did well. Maryland did well. D.C. did well. Virginia did well,” Dr. Fauci said. “We are now in the process of going from the gateway, which is the first checkpoint, into Phase One, so if you go around the District, you’re starting to see people outside in restaurants, where before it was only takeout. Hopefully, the cases will continue to come down.”

Dr. Fauci said Baltimore City, who is still in Phase One of the Reopening process while most of Maryland is in Phase Two, is taking the right steps.

“I think in many respects, even though it looks like, well, ‘Why are we in Phase One when others are in Phase Two?’ They’re doing it prudently. Because if they were at gateway, or Phase One, and then jumped inappropriately into a phase that they weren’t prepared for, then you risk the kind of rebounds that we’re trying to avoid.”

According to Dr. Fauci, those who have attended the recent demonstrations nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death are at risk for contracting COVID-19. He said if you attend a future demonstration, you should wear a mask.

“Masks make a difference,” Dr. Fauci said. “And one of the things that happens is that when you get into a demonstration, and you get animated, and you start chanting, what you tend to do is pull the mask off. That you should be careful not to do.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, Dr. Fauci said this is something the country will get through.

“The take away from me is that this will end,” Dr. Fauci said. “We all appreciate the stress it is to be put down under such restrictions. Please hang in there, it will end, we will get through this.”

