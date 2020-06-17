COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland, announced it will launch esports as its newest athletics program for the fall 2020 season.
After accepting an invitation to the New England Collegiate Conference esports league, HCC is now the first Maryland community college to hold a collegiate esports team membership.
Erin Foley, Director of Athletics at HCC, released the following statement:
“The Athletics Department is excited to offer future students a highly competitive and growing sport. Esports offers a new opportunity to become a Dragon student-athlete and build a new program.”
HCC will start the season with the multiplayer games Overwatch and League of Legends, and student-athletes will compete remotely during the fall. Rocket League, another highly popular multiplayer game, will be added in the spring 2021 season.
Current high school or college students interested in attending Howard Community College to play Esports are invited to fill out the prospective student-athlete form.