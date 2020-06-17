Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Essex.
When they arrived around 7:16 a.m. the fire was still burning at the single-family home in the 300 block of Wye Road and the roof had partially collapsed.
Just before 8 a.m., firefighters got the flames under control.
#bcofd RESIDENTIAL FIRE//300 blk Wye Rd #essex// single family home with fire showing. No reports of injuries. Roof partially caved in D/T 07:16^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 17, 2020
Three pets were rescued from inside the home and one person is being evaluated.