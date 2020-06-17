LATESTOCMD Police Stepping Up Patrols, Make Over 120 Arrests
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Essex, Fire

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Essex.

When they arrived around 7:16 a.m. the fire was still burning at the single-family home in the 300 block of Wye Road and the roof had partially collapsed.

Just before 8 a.m., firefighters got the flames under control.

Three pets were rescued from inside the home and one person is being evaluated.

Comments

Leave a Reply