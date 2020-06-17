CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
By Amy Kawata
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Five family pets died after a fire started accidentally at an Essex home.

When they arrived around 7:16 a.m. the fire was still burning at the single-family home in the 300 block of Wye Road and the roof had partially collapsed.

Just before 8 a.m., firefighters got the flames under control.

Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started due to an unattended stove. A neighbor, who initially noticed the fire, rushed over and kicked in the door to help rescue the animals. However, three dogs and two cats perished in the fire. That neighbor was evaluated by medics for minor injuries.

 

 

