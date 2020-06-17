ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Five family pets died after a fire started accidentally at an Essex home.
When they arrived around 7:16 a.m. the fire was still burning at the single-family home in the 300 block of Wye Road and the roof had partially collapsed.
Just before 8 a.m., firefighters got the flames under control.
House fire at 323 Wye Rd. in Essex.
Fire is out. 3 dogs and 2 cats reported in home at the time.
Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started due to an unattended stove. A neighbor, who initially noticed the fire, rushed over and kicked in the door to help rescue the animals. However, three dogs and two cats perished in the fire. That neighbor was evaluated by medics for minor injuries.