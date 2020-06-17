CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
Halethorpe, Maryland

HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will reopen on Thursday with revised-outdoor only operations.

They will have lawn, patio and outdoor bar access starting at 3 p.m. in the area they’re calling the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Beer Garden.

The revised operations will include measures to maintain social distancing, aligned with state and local requirements, along with CDC and the National Restaurant Association guidelines.

If you’re not ready to hit the outdoor dining scene yet, the brewery is still doing contactless curbside pickup. All net proceeds of curbside sales have gone to the Maryland Food Bank and the brewery is set to make a $35,000 donation as a result.

Their culinary team has also been baking 500 loaves for the food bank every week. They said they have donated 3,000 loaves in seven weeks.

And while they were closed, they are also rolling out the regional release of Guinness Wide Mouth White Ale, the second-ever Baltimore-born canned beer available to the masses.

