BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Justice for George Floyd event is being held in Patterson Park in downtown Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens have gathered at the park — social distancing and wearing masks — to get and give support to each other during this time of unrest. Organizers tell WJZ the event is meant to bring about healing for people who are still grappling with Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.
Local art is on display and local musicians are entertaining the crowd — many spread out on picnic blankets around the park.
Educational booths and black-owned businesses will also have tables. Various groups have come out to provide various services, like yoga.
Organizers say social workers have volunteered their time today.
Free yoga session is also available.
The event is being held until 5 p.m. Details are here.