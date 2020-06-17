Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in northwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Garrison Avenue at Queensberry Avenue for a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives have been called and are investigating.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.