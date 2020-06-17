CROWNSVILLE, Md (WJZ) – The Hogan administration announced Wednesday that 10 projects were recently awarded funds by the Maryland Historical Trust through the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program.
The Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program works to assist brick-and-mortar historic preservation projects across Maryland.
The program helps to support physical preservation projects, as well as for architectural, engineering, archeology and consulting services.
The Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning, received more than 40 applications for projects competing for $600,000 in available grants.
“The program encourages restoration and rehabilitation of historic properties across the state and is one more way we can preserve and protect Maryland’s history and culture” Governor Larry Hogan said.
