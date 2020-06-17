BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Workers gathered Wednesday, protesting in front of the Department of Labor building in Baltimore, demanding action from government officials.

There are still thousands of people who haven’t received unemployment benefits in Maryland as the coronavirus pandemic continues. For many, it’s been 15 weeks.

“I’m only here because Gov. Hogan shut down my businesses,” Darin Voss, a protester, said.

Protesters called for Gov. Hogan’s help.

“The least he can do is pay us while he’s not allowing us to work,” Voss said.

The Maryland Department of Labor said nearly 71,000 unemployment claims are pending.

“Me and my family have not seen one dollar,” Chrissy Holt said.

“We’ve got to fix this. This is urgent,” Delegate Bagnall said.

Delegate Sheila Ruth is offering to help answer phones for the Maryland Department of Labor.

“Let us answer the phones, and train us. They said it’d be too hard to train us,” Delegate Ruth said.

Gov. Hogan in late May assured the public Maryland’s unemployment system is working.

“That was fixed, and you had one minute waits,” the governor said.

“Our governor has the authority to fix this,” Delegate Bagnall said.

The Maryland Department of Labor said they’ve paid over $2 billion in unemployment claims. Many protesters, however, said it’s been 15 weeks of calling and applying and not seeing any money.

