GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Five more branch offices will reopen to the public by appointment only starting June 22.
These branches join 17 other MDOT MVA offices that reopened June 8.
The new locations include:
- Anne Arundel County – Annapolis
- Baltimore County – Loch Raven/Parkville
- Montgomery County – Walnut Hill and Glenmont
- Prince George’s County – Beltsville
Customers can schedule an appointment through MDOT MVA’s Central Scheduling System or by calling 410-786-7000.
Face coverings are required for customers an employees, and plexiglass dividers and social distancing markets have been installed around the offices.
Marylanders are also reminded that Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency.
Those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. MDOT MVA’s reopening does not impact the status of the state of emergency.
