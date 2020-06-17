CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are at their lowest level in 73 days, as Maryland corornavirus cases reach nearly 63,000.

New numbers from the state’s health department show another 300 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded since Tuesday as the total reaches 62,969.

But hospitalizations continue to decrease and now stand at 702. Hospitalizations are their lowest in 73 days and have dropped more than 45% since Memorial Day. ICU cases are at 283 right now and there have been 2,866 deaths reported so far.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that the state has conducted 526,882 coronavirus tests over the span of the pandemic, with 15,594 tests in the last 24 hours.

The state positivity rate also fell to 5.81%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 188 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,796 (186) 9*
Baltimore City 6,866 (299) 8*
Baltimore County 7,329 (411) 21*
Calvert 382 (21) 1*
Caroline 284 (2)
Carroll 1,006 (103) 2*
Cecil 455 (29) 1*
Charles 1,291 (83) 2*
Dorchester 170 (4)
Frederick 2,336 (108) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,032 (58) 3*
Howard 2,343 (72) 5*
Kent 192 (23) 1*
Montgomery 13,819 (664) 40*
Prince George’s 17,611 (623) 25*
Queen Anne’s 187 (14)
St. Mary’s 587 (41)
Somerset 82 (3)
Talbot 110 (4)
Washington 593 (22)
Wicomico 1,035 (36)
Worcester 265 (16) 1*
Data not available (27) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,792
10-19 3,068 (1)
20-29 9,025 (14) 1*
30-39 11,737 (35) 5*
40-49 11,277 (87) 3*
50-59 9,975 (214) 12*
60-69 7,196 (464) 13*
70-79 4,590 (704) 18*
80+ 4,309 (1,321) 74*
Data not available (26) 4*
Female 32,715 (1,398) 71*
Male 30,254 (1,468) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,017 (1,176) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,225 (110) 6*
White (NH) 12,244 (1,214) 67*
Hispanic 17,020 (303) 8*
Other (NH) 3,172 (31)
Data not available 11,291 (32) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

  1. King Julian says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:55 am

    So far Gov. Hogan has done the best job in the US with his plan, if the numbers start to rebound it will be because of the idiots who don’t follow precautions, Thanks govenor for leading way.

