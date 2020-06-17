ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are at their lowest level in 73 days, as Maryland corornavirus cases reach nearly 63,000.
New numbers from the state’s health department show another 300 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded since Tuesday as the total reaches 62,969.
But hospitalizations continue to decrease and now stand at 702. Hospitalizations are their lowest in 73 days and have dropped more than 45% since Memorial Day. ICU cases are at 283 right now and there have been 2,866 deaths reported so far.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that the state has conducted 526,882 coronavirus tests over the span of the pandemic, with 15,594 tests in the last 24 hours.
The state positivity rate also fell to 5.81%.
Maryland has now conducted 526,882 #COVID19 tests, including 15,594 tests over the last 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate has fallen to 5.81%. Total hospitalizations are at their lowest level in 73 days, and have dropped more than 45% since Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/eNCheyjXO9
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 17, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|188
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,796
|(186)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,866
|(299)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,329
|(411)
|21*
|Calvert
|382
|(21)
|1*
|Caroline
|284
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,006
|(103)
|2*
|Cecil
|455
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,291
|(83)
|2*
|Dorchester
|170
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,336
|(108)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,032
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,343
|(72)
|5*
|Kent
|192
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,819
|(664)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,611
|(623)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|187
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|587
|(41)
|Somerset
|82
|(3)
|Talbot
|110
|(4)
|Washington
|593
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,035
|(36)
|Worcester
|265
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,792
|10-19
|3,068
|(1)
|20-29
|9,025
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,737
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,277
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,975
|(214)
|12*
|60-69
|7,196
|(464)
|13*
|70-79
|4,590
|(704)
|18*
|80+
|4,309
|(1,321)
|74*
|Data not available
|(26)
|4*
|Female
|32,715
|(1,398)
|71*
|Male
|30,254
|(1,468)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,017
|(1,176)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,225
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,244
|(1,214)
|67*
|Hispanic
|17,020
|(303)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,172
|(31)
|Data not available
|11,291
|(32)
|4*
