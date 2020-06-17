OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police have identified the assault victim in last week’s incident on the Boardwalk that was caught on video and circulated around social media.
They said they are continuing to investigate the incident where a subject was seen being assaulted by multiple people. It happened on Wednesday, June 10 at 4th Street and Boardwalk.
The victim was not seriously injured, police said and has not cooperated with police in the investigation.
This incident came just days after police put out two pictures of suspects following a stabbing on June 6 on the boardwalk between 6th and 7th streets.
Police have stepped up their presence around the town after several violent incidents so far this beach season.
Ocean City, Maryland, Police Make 120+ Arrests, Step Up Police Presence In Response To Boardwalk Violence
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state is deploying troopers for enhanced patrol assistance in response to the recent incidents.
The rash of violence we have seen in Ocean City in recent days is completely unacceptable. @MDSP will continue to support the Ocean City Police Department and deploy troopers for enhanced patrol assistance.https://t.co/AMSIHsFsMc
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 17, 2020
Anybody who has information regarding the identities of the suspects in the assault are asked to contact crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.