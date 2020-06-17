OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling for blood donations to help out the region’s blood supply after drives were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
They plan to hold a blood drive at the Ocean City Convention Center on June 24 and June 25 starting at 9 a.m. and are hoping to collect 250 units over the two days, enough to treat 700 patients.
Donors must schedule appointments in advance in order to maintain social distancing and can sign up here by using the code OCCC.
The blood bank added they are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus. People are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. You can learn more here.
