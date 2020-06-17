Comments
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the man shot and killed in Pikesville Tuesday.
Brian Keith Green, 34, of the unit block of Caerleon Court, was shot in a parking lot near his apartment around 6:15 p.m. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death and believe the shooting was targeted.
Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
