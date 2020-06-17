CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the man shot and killed in Pikesville Tuesday.

Brian Keith Green, 34, of the unit block of Caerleon Court, was shot in a parking lot near his apartment around 6:15 p.m. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Man Killed In Shooting In Pikesville, Baltimore County Police Say

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death and believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

