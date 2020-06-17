CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down 45% Since Memorial Day, As State Reports Nearly 63 COVID-19 Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Murder, Richard Sylvester Green, Talkers, Tyra Phillips Womack, WEAA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a 56-year-old man in custody for the murder of a popular local gospel radio host Tyra Phillips Womack.

Womack, 57, was shot outside her home in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10. She suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

WEAA Radio Announcer Tyra Phillips Killed In Shooting In NE Baltimore, Station Says

While police investigated the WEAA radio host’s murder, they learned the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.

Police identified Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On June 16, Green was taken into custody in Baltimore County without incident.

He was taken to Central Booking, where he’s charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Womack was the host of the Gospel Grace programs on WEAA on Sundays.

Comments

Leave a Reply