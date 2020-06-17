BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a 56-year-old man in custody for the murder of a popular local gospel radio host Tyra Phillips Womack.
Womack, 57, was shot outside her home in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10. She suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle ,sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday's Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA. pic.twitter.com/KN9slCqA8d
While police investigated the WEAA radio host’s murder, they learned the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.
Police identified Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
On June 16, Green was taken into custody in Baltimore County without incident.
He was taken to Central Booking, where he’s charged with first- and second-degree murder.
Womack was the host of the Gospel Grace programs on WEAA on Sundays.