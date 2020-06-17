CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man was charged with impersonating an officer after he told responding police he was trying to serve a woman divorce papers when she assaulted him.
Anne Arundel County Police were called to Log Mill Place in Crofton around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man who claimed he was trying to service civil court papers.
The man was dressed in tactical gear labeled “Court Process Agent,” body armor, an empty holster, pistol magazines, three pairs of handcuffs and pepper spray.
The man then tried to flee while officers were questioning him, he was quickly apprehended.
After investigating, officers recovered an unloaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with a obliterated serial number from the suspect’s vehicle, a black 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.
Officers also learned the man confronted a woman and attempted to serve her a subpeona for a divorce case then pursued her through a neighborhood with flashing lights. When she attempted to drive around him, he called police.
Savon Shakur Hamilton, 23, of the 4400 block of Maple Shade Drive in Baltimore, was charged with Impersonate Police Officer Impersonation: Uniform, False Imprisonment. Handgun On Person, Handgun In Vehicle, Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession, Know Alter Firearm Id Number, Reg Firearm:Stolen/Sell Etc, Att-burglary-third Degree, Att-burglary- 4th Deg-dwell, Resist/Interfere With Arrest
Western District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155.