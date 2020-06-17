Hi Everyone!
Today is the day of change as “spotty showers” now enter the forecast as opposed to “showers South” as they have been the past couple of days. No surprises in the forecast for today or beyond. Warm then hot and humid air moves our way. And looming on the horizon is the weekend which right now looks to be better on Father’s Day Sunday than Summers start on Saturday. For planning I do not think Saturday’s outlook has a ton of room for improvement, but I do think that Sunday Funday’s outlook has some room for some downgrade and that is something to watch as a couple of moving parts need to come together.
That’s about it in a nutshell and sometime in the world of weather, “not a whole lot of shaking going on” is just perfect. Speaking of “nutshell” my wife found “Garlic and Onion Pistachio’s. Heck with Father’s Day weather those little morsel’s just made my Dad’s day happen well in advance. Talk about “one giant leap for mankind.”” Garlic and Onion flavoring together on a nut. #havemercy
#haveagoodday
MB!