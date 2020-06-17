BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An American flag honoring a World War II veteran was found on the side of I-83 last week, but it’s now back in the hands of its rightful owner.

No one even knew it was lost, until a Facebook post showed up online.

For over 15 years, an American flag honoring Harry Moftich was kept safe in a gift box that Eileen Snyder’s mother, Bernice, had.

“He was a World War II veteran, and she was his companion for 25 years,” Eileen said.

Bernice and Harry met in Florida, and while they were never married, he was very close to Eileen.

“He was part of our family, he was Pop Harry to my older son,” she said.

When her mother died, Eileen held on to the flag and kept it in the back of her car after her recent move to Pikesville.

“The original post was I found this flag, I would like to find the rightful owner,” she said.

The flag somehow got here to the I-83 Northern Parkway ramp, where it was found. But Eileen had no idea that it was even missing.

“I opened my trunk and the flag was missing,” Eileen said.

Her sister told her about the post after being contacted by Tamara Morris.

“I was just really inspired to give it a go, play detective,” Morris said.

She found the name of Harry’s daughter through an online obituary, and then she connected Tamara with Eileen’s family.

“I met with Eileen and it’s back where it’s supposed to be,” Morris said.

Eileen said she is very grateful.

“I’m very happy to have it back,” Eileen said.