OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland charged 21-year-old Alizae Giselle Lugo of Lebanon, Pa. in a June 13 stabbing.
According to police, officers were call to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. after staff called to say they were treating a stabbing victim.
Ocean City, Maryland Police Make 120+ Arrests, Step Up Police Presence In Response To Boardwalk Violence
Police learned a verbal altercation escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the victim was hit with a stun gun, stabbed and stomped on by multiple suspects.
Lugo was arrested on June 14 and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery from this incident.
Police are also searching for two suspects involved in a stabbing in the early morning hours of June 7.