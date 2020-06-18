ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was charged in the illegal sale of a regulated firearm.
Maryland State Police troopers served 37-year-old Keith Robert Langenfelder Jr. of Aberdeen on Wednesday with a criminal summons on firearms-related charges.
The summons charged Langenfelder with the unlawful sale of a regulated firearm, selling a regulated firearm without a license and the illegal sale and transfer of a regulated firearm.
State police with Bel Air Police Department learned in March of information that led them to start a investigation into Langenfelder. They learned that the suspect allegedly sold a regulated firearm to someone who’s prohibited from possessing a firearm.
At Langenfelder’s home, they seized eight additional firearms.