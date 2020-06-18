BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need the public’s help to find a missing 3-year-old boy named Nijel Grimes.
Nijel was last seen Thursday, June 18 in the 5100 block of Bel Air Road in the company of 28-year-old Corey Nash.
Help Police Locate 3 year-old Boy. https://t.co/0PDNGd9vMN pic.twitter.com/Mv4wk0aFvk
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 18, 2020
Family are concerned about his well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 3 year-old Nijel Grimes or 28 year-old Corey Nash is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department.
Please contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385, Northeast District 410-396-2444 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.