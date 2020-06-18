CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need the public’s help to find a missing 3-year-old boy named Nijel Grimes.

Nijel was last seen Thursday, June 18 in the 5100 block of Bel Air Road in the company of 28-year-old Corey Nash.

Family are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 3 year-old Nijel Grimes or 28 year-old Corey Nash is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Please contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385, Northeast District 410-396-2444 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

