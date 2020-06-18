BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens set a new league and team record for rushing yards in a single season last year with 3,296. Running back Gus Edwards thinks there’s a good chance the team can surpass that lofty bar this season.

“I think Coach Roman is committed to it, it seems like Coach Harbaugh is committed to it,” Edwards said to the team website. “That’s the first step. We’ll see where it goes. I’m excited. It’s a chance to make history.”

With Edwards, fellow running backs Justice Hill and Mark Ingram and, of course, reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson all back, it certainly seems possible. Add in second round pick J.K. Dobbins and the weapons at the disposal of offensive coordinator Greg Roman are pretty lethal. For Edwards, he’s not mad at the team for taking Dobbins in the second round because he thought the Ohio State Buckeye was the best back in the class. So, when he was available at No. 55 overall, it made sense to take him.

“I was surprised because I thought he was like the best back in the class,” Edwards said. “We definitely got better. It’s going to be difficult to do better than what we did last year, breaking the rushing record. But I think it’s a step forward. It’s a definite step towards that because he’s a great back. He’s going to make the competition that much better at running back.”

Topping last year’s mark is a tall task as the Ravens are one of only three teams ever to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a season. And, 1,206 of those yards came courtesy of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While Jackson will certainly still put up numbers on the ground, no quarterback in history has had back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons. Then again, only one quarterback had ever surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season prior to last year. Jackson seems used to doing things previously thought to be inconceivable.