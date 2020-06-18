CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Class of 2020 has missed out on so many norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No proms and no traditional walk across the stage.

But, if moms have anything to do with how things play out, they will go the extra mile to make it right.

A group of moms from Catonsville High School held a graduation parade for hundreds of seniors.

The traffic jam along Frederick Avenue had scores of cars and people who showed up for the Class of 2020.

“I’m shocked. This line is miles long,” Lilly Mellendick said. “To be honest, I think I’d rather be doing this than a traditional high graduation.”

Seniors who waited their whole life to bask in this accomplishment were celebrated.

“This is more than I could have ever asked for,” Mellendick said.

A ceremony was also held on the football field — while practicing social distancing, of course — along with a virtual Zoom meeting.

