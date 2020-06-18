ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday he has appointed Charles Glass as the Director of Maryland Environmental Service.
Glass is currently the Deputy Secretary at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. He replaces Roy McGrath, who was recently appointed as Chief of Staff for the administration.
“Charles has served in senior leadership roles in our administration since 2016, and I am proud to appoint him to this position,” Gov. Hogan said. “His expertise in areas such as water and wastewater treatment and solid waste management will be a tremendous asset to the MES team.”
Prior to his position at DNR, Glass served as an Assistant Secretary at the Maryland Department of Transportation.
He has 20 years of experience in academia and the engineering consulting industry, including serving as an associate professor in civil engineering at Howard University.
He received his bachelor of science in civil engineering at Johns Hopkins University. He completed his master of science and Ph.D. at the University of Colorado at Boulder.