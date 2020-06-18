ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to drop as coronavirus cases in Maryland pass 63,000.
State health officials report another 260 confirmed cases of the virus since Wednesday as the total reaches 63,229. Twenty more people have died from the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 2,886.
Hospitalizations dropped more than 40 cases overnight, standing now at 660 people hospitalized. There are 391 people in acute care and 269 in intensive care.
The statewide positivity rate is now 5.43 percent. The state has conducted a total of 535,444 tests and of those, 384,379 of them have tested negative.
Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday ICU beds have fallen to their lowest level since April 5, and the state is reporting its lowest number of new cases since March 31.
Maryland has now conducted 535,444 #COVID19 tests. The statewide positivity rate has dropped to 5.43%, ICU beds have fallen to their lowest level since April 5, and the state is reporting its lowest number of new cases since March 31. pic.twitter.com/yJ9pGdQZOO
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 18, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,835
|(187)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,906
|(301)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,371
|(415)
|22*
|Calvert
|385
|(22)
|1*
|Caroline
|285
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,010
|(106)
|2*
|Cecil
|456
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,294
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|170
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,342
|(108)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,036
|(59)
|3*
|Howard
|2,348
|(74)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,862
|(667)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,666
|(624)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|187
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|595
|(44)
|Somerset
|83
|(3)
|Talbot
|110
|(4)
|Washington
|595
|(24)
|Wicomico
|1,036
|(37)
|Worcester
|267
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,819
|10-19
|3,102
|(1)
|20-29
|9,078
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,788
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,321
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,998
|(215)
|13*
|60-69
|7,210
|(466)
|13*
|70-79
|4,600
|(713)
|18*
|80+
|4,313
|(1,334)
|74*
|Data not available
|(21)
|3*
|Female
|32,849
|(1,407)
|71*
|Male
|30,380
|(1,479)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,295
|(1,183)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,251
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,414
|(1,232)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,252
|(304)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,203
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,814
|(26)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.