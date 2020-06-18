CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to drop as coronavirus cases in Maryland pass 63,000.

State health officials report another 260 confirmed cases of the virus since Wednesday as the total reaches 63,229. Twenty more people have died from the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 2,886.

Hospitalizations dropped more than 40 cases overnight, standing now at 660 people hospitalized. There are 391 people in acute care and 269 in intensive care.

The statewide positivity rate is now 5.43 percent. The state has conducted a total of 535,444 tests and of those, 384,379 of them have tested negative.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday ICU beds have fallen to their lowest level since April 5, and the state is reporting its lowest number of new cases since March 31.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,835 (187) 9*
Baltimore City 6,906 (301) 8*
Baltimore County 7,371 (415) 22*
Calvert 385 (22) 1*
Caroline 285 (2)
Carroll 1,010 (106) 2*
Cecil 456 (28) 1*
Charles 1,294 (84) 2*
Dorchester 170 (4)
Frederick 2,342 (108) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,036 (59) 3*
Howard 2,348 (74) 5*
Kent 193 (23) 1*
Montgomery 13,862 (667) 40*
Prince George’s 17,666 (624) 25*
Queen Anne’s 187 (14)
St. Mary’s 595 (44)
Somerset 83 (3)
Talbot 110 (4)
Washington 595 (24)
Wicomico 1,036 (37)
Worcester 267 (16) 1*
Data not available (23) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,819
10-19 3,102 (1)
20-29 9,078 (14) 1*
30-39 11,788 (35) 5*
40-49 11,321 (87) 3*
50-59 9,998 (215) 13*
60-69 7,210 (466) 13*
70-79 4,600 (713) 18*
80+ 4,313 (1,334) 74*
Data not available (21) 3*
Female 32,849 (1,407) 71*
Male 30,380 (1,479) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,295 (1,183) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,251 (110) 6*
White (NH) 12,414 (1,232) 68*
Hispanic 17,252 (304) 8*
Other (NH) 3,203 (31)
Data not available 10,814 (26) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

