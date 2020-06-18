BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors continue to stress the importance of social distancing practices and usage of face coverings as more activities resume and industries reopen.
“We have to ask ourselves, ‘Is this something that we want to do, or is this something we have to do?’” Kaiser Permanente Infectious Disease Dr. Saadia Griffith-Howard said. “We all have that natural urge to get out and about, but we have to remember the virus is still here. We don’t have a vaccine.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
Health experts remind people no activity is 100 percent safe.
“It depends how old you are. If you have somebody in your home who is potentially at higher risk or complications, all of those will gauge what you do,” CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus said.
Researchers said do not count on warm weather reducing COVID-19 transmission.
“There’s so much we don’t know about this virus, but we can’t count on the weather to make it go away,” Dr. Griffith-Howard said.
A Japanese study published in April showed COVID-19 transmission inside was 18.7 times higher than an open-air or outdoor environment.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.