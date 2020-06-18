Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial honoring the fallen heroes of the Baltimore Police Department was vandalized, according to tweet by the officers’ union.
“We are aware of the vandalism to the Memorial that honors our fallen Heroes. Sadly, it is the innocent families of these brave men and women who will suffer the most from this desecration,” the Fraternal Order of Police tweeted Wednesday.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) June 17, 2020
The memorial was vandalized with red spray paint, most of which was removed by Thursday morning.