CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Fallen Heroes Memorial, Local TV, Talkers, Vandalism

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial honoring the fallen heroes of the Baltimore Police Department was vandalized, according to tweet by the officers’ union.

“We are aware of the vandalism to the Memorial that honors our fallen Heroes. Sadly, it is the innocent families of these brave men and women who will suffer the most from this desecration,” the Fraternal Order of Police tweeted Wednesday.

The memorial was vandalized with red spray paint, most of which was removed by Thursday morning.

Fallen Heroes Memorial vandalism

 

Comments

Leave a Reply