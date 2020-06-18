OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland Army National Guard soldier, who helped during the coronavirus pandemic, died in an off-duty accident Tuesday night.
Spc. Josean J. Osoria, a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, served in the national guard since January 2016, died in the Owings Mills crash.
22-Year-Old Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Owings Mills
Officers were called to the area of Red Run Boulevard at 8:39 p.m. when a motorcycle was driving southbound on Red Run Boulevard near Redland Court lost control for reasons not yet known and began to slide.
Osoria was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Red Run Boulevard. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
“He was gregarious and always displayed a positive attitude,” said Capt. Hyung Cho, unit commander. “It’s a tragedy and a tremendous loss for our organization. My sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Osoria, 22, was trained as a combat medic and human resources specialist and served on active duty at the Fifth Regiment Armony as personnel services specialist.
He was awarded the Maryland Commendation Medal for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland Emergency Service Medal and Maryland Outstanding Unit Ribbon will be awarded posthumously.
His other awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Maryland Recruiting Ribbon.
A MDNG Casualty Assistance Officer has been assigned to support the loved ones of Osoria.