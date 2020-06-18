Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are among multiple NFL teams to have established Juneteenth as a permanent company holiday moving forward.
They’re part of a growing number of NFL teams to make this decision.
Our offices will be closed this Friday to recognize #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/ed4H8SuxI1
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 17, 2020
Ravens President Dick Cass released the following statement:
“In light of all the recent events in the past several weeks, it seems a particularly appropriate time for us to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday this year and in future years. Celebrating Juneteenth will give us all an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and on how far we have to go.”