OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man wanted for murder was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland on June 14, police say.
Ocean City Police received information that Connor Farris Henry, from New Castle, Pennsylvania was wanted for a homicide that happened on June 5 in New Castle.
Credit: Ocean City Police
Police received information that the 20-year-old was staying in Ocean City. Officers found Henry and initiated a traffic stop, where he was arrested without incident.
He’s currently in Ocean City Police custody waiting to be seen by the Maryland District Court Commissioner