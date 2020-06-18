OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged after police said is he accidentally fired a gun at the Madison Beach Motel in Ocean City.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no one was injured in the incident.
OCPD ON SCENE: The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a call for a discharge of a firearm at the Madison Beach Motel. No one was injured as a result of the discharge. Officers and Forensic Services are still on scene processing and the suspect is in custody.
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 17, 2020
Police said Jon-Raymond Harperez was charged with handgun on person, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
He was seen by a court commissioner, transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond.