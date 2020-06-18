BREAKING3 Killed In Crash Along I-95N in Howard County
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged after police said is he accidentally fired a gun at the Madison Beach Motel in Ocean City.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Police said Jon-Raymond Harperez was charged with handgun on person, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

He was seen by a court commissioner, transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond.

 

 

