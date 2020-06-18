CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man who was found shot in the stairwell of a hotel in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Officers responded for a report of a shooting at around 7:40 p.m. at the Comfort Inn in Brooklyn located at 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

When they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the hotel. Officers gave him medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700

