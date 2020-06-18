WASHINGTON (WJZ) — For the second time this week, the Supreme Court handed down a historic decision; young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers, will not be force to leave anytime soon.

The Supreme Court released it’s decision Thursday to keep DACA, an eight year program from the Obama administration protecting young immigrants from deportation.

“I screamed, like, seriously I screamed of joy,” Jonathan Rodas said.

“We were all in tears,” Maria Perales Sanchez said.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal Justices in a 5 to 4 ruling.

“This decision vindicates the entire program,” Nick Katz, an attorney for CASA, said.

The program offers temporary work authorization for immigrants like Jose Aguiluz.

“It’s a sense of relief that I can continue working and continue working as a nurse,” Aguiluz said.

The Trump administration moved to end the policy in 2017, so immigrants like Perales Sanchez, took it to court.

“I’m glad that participating in the case led to something positive,” she said.

“We took this battle to the Supreme Court, and we won,” Aguiluz said.

President Trump responded to the decision on Twitter, writing the Supreme Court needs “new justices.”

In Baltimore City, many call it a victory.

“This keeps our communities intact,” Matthew Dolamore said. “It keeps our families intact.”

“Continuing to live here in the wonderful city of Baltimore City, and for me, that is just an honor,” Jesus Perez said.

“We’ll be able to continue to work and live in this place we call home,” Giovana Oaxaca said.

President Trump said he will be releasing a list of conservative nominees for Supreme Court justices by September 1.