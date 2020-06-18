BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles infielder/outfielder Trey Mancini is teaming up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness for colon cancer.
He will participate in the organization’s “Never Too Young” advisory board, which advocates for all young-onset patients and survivors, according to a press release from the team.
The 28-year-old Orioles player was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in March. He was drafted by the Orioles in the eighth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut in September 2016.
In support of Mancini’s fight and his partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the Orioles are selling #F16HT t-shirts to benefit the Alliance. All net proceeds from the t-shirts will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services. The shirts are available for purchase for $25, sold exclusively on Orioles.com/Auctions.
“I’ve learned firsthand that colon cancer doesn’t discriminate when it comes to age,” said Mancini. “One in ten colorectal cancer patients are diagnosed before age 50. While I never thought I would be in this position, I am fortunate to have a platform that allows me to help others. I’m looking forward to partnering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to raise awareness and help support my fellow fighters.”
The organization was founded in 1999 by a group of 41 survivors, caregivers and friends.
“We are pleased to partner with Trey and the Orioles organization to help raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer,” said Micahel Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We just released our annual Never Too Young Survey Report that highlights the sad reality that diagnoses among those under 50 are on the rise, and our younger population is being misdiagnosed or their symptoms overlooked in the exam room. Trey’s willingness to share his story and use his platform to advocate and bring awareness will go a long way in saving lives.”