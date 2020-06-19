Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were charged in several assaults along Ocean City, Maryland’s boardwalk on June 9.
Officers responded for two assaults that occurred on 11th Street and 15th Street between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police believe the same group was involved in both incidents.
Marquis Demby was apprehended soon after the assault at 15th Street and charged with first-degree assault and related charges. A knife used in the stabbing was recovered during his arrest, police said.
Police arrested and charged the following people:
- Marquis Trajon Demby: 22 years of age, Lincoln, DE, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail
- Marcus Dashawn Butler: 27 years of age, Cambridge, MD, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail
- Orlando Manship Nichols Jr.: 20 years of age, Cambridge, MD, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail
- Xavier Jamal Spence: 19 years of age, Cambridge, MD, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, Dangerous Weapon-Int-Injure, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail
- Daveione K Cephas: 20 years of age, Cambridge, MD, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail
The investigation is ongoing.