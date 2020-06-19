BALTIMOR (WJZ) — The Supreme Court’s Thursday decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been lauded by many throughout the country.

Among those pleased with the decision is Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore William E. Lori, who expressed his support for the Court’s ruling in a statement Friday morning.

“I join my fellow bishops throughout the United States in commending the majority decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the protections granted to the nearly 800,000 young immigrants of our nation who must have every hope of becoming part of the fabric of our communities, as intended by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” said Archbishop Lori in a statement. “We have a sacred charge to protect those most vulnerable and to provide pathways of opportunity and hope.”

“For generations of immigrants, the United States and the Catholic Church have been comforting and welcoming havens for those facing extreme hardship and persecution in their homelands,” continued Archbishop Lori. “Our country is a place where dreams are pursued and potential realized. This is our nation’s great legacy and one that we must promote and continue in our day.”

The 5-4 ruling by the court on Thursday declared President Trump’s effort to unwind the DACA program “arbitrary and capricious“.

Bishop elect Bruce Lewandowski expressed his support for the ruling as well saying that he urges the legislative leaders to “pursue meaningful immigration reform” in order to help those at risk due to the current inaction on the subject.

“The Lord’s instruction is resoundingly clear: ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me,’” said Lewandowski in a statement. “As Catholic Christians, it is our joy to pray with and minster to all who seek a better way of life for themselves and their families, and to embrace our responsibility to care for the most vulnerable among us. May we never tire of working toward the day when we can celebrate true justice and equality for all of our sisters and brothers in need.”

President Trump decried the ruling, calling it “a highly political one, and seemingly not based on the law.”