BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is scheduled to give an update about coronavirus and whether or not he will lift more restrictions in Baltimore City at 11 a.m. Friday.
You can watch it live here on wjz.com.
Mayor Young has received from criticism for delays in reopening in the city, while most of the state is reopening gyms, casinos and malls Friday — he has not allowed the city to do the same.
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to WJZ’s Vic Carter earlier this week and said Maryland “did well” with it’s recovery and also supported the Baltimore mayor’s decision.
Dr. Fauci said Baltimore City, who is still in Phase One of the Reopening process while most of Maryland is in Phase Two, is taking the right steps.
“I think in many respects, even though it looks like, well, ‘Why are we in Phase One when others are in Phase Two?’ They’re doing it prudently. Because if they were at gateway, or Phase One, and then jumped inappropriately into a phase that they weren’t prepared for, then you risk the kind of rebounds that we’re trying to avoid.”
But gym owners and other small business owners say their livelihood depends on reopening.