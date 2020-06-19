BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison identified the officer shot last Sunday as Brian Burke.
Burke was shot while he and his partner tried to break up a large parking lot party in the 2300 block of Winchester Street around 3:14 a.m. on June 14.
Police have charged 30-year-old Christopher Earl in the shooting.
In a video released Friday, Harrison said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with officer Brian Burke who was shot over the weekend as he heroically rushed into action to make our streets safer. Please keep him and his family in the forefront of your thoughts during his time of recovery. Not only has he served this department and city proudly, but he’s also served our country with honor and distinction.”
Harrison also thanked every officer for helping to keep protests peaceful.
“We will show the world that we are in this together,” Harrison said.