BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s public works department is asking residents for their patience as they work to cut down on trash collection delays.
Earlier this month, the department was forced to close its Eastern Sanitation Yard after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Other sanitation workers were brought in to fill the gaps but many simply didn’t show up to work.
The department is now working to find the necessary resources to have consistent trash pickup. Officials said they’re confident trash collection will return to normal soon.
In the meantime, residents are being asked to report delays to 311 or use one of three drop-off locations around the city.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.