BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s bars, restaurants, gyms, churches and malls can open Friday at 5 p.m. at 50% capacity, Mayor Jack Young announced Friday morning.

“I want to be crystal crystal clear, loosening restrictions restriction does not mean that the threat of infection is gone, or that these activities are risk free,” Young said. “We will strongly recommend social distancing and hand washing with warm water for at least 20 seconds.”

He also said masks are required in public.

Mayor Young has received from criticism for delays in reopening in the city, while most of the state is reopening gyms, casinos and malls Friday — he has not allowed the city to do the same.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to WJZ’s Vic Carter earlier this week and said Maryland “did well” with it’s recovery and also supported the Baltimore mayor’s decision.

Dr. Fauci said Baltimore City, who is still in Phase One of the Reopening process while most of Maryland is in Phase Two, is taking the right steps.

“I think in many respects, even though it looks like, well, ‘Why are we in Phase One when others are in Phase Two?’ They’re doing it prudently. Because if they were at gateway, or Phase One, and then jumped inappropriately into a phase that they weren’t prepared for, then you risk the kind of rebounds that we’re trying to avoid.”

But gym owners and other small business owners say their livelihood depends on reopening.

