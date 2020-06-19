BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced this week to a decade in federal prison for his role in a heroin dealing conspiracy, the justice department said.
U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett sentenced Branden Jones on Tuesday to 10 years in prison and four years of supervised release. Jones had been charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to his plea agreement, Jones helped run a “drug shop” in south Baltimore between January 2017 and December 2018. He was reportedly caught dealing drugs on surveillance video and talked about the crimes on recorded phone calls.
Jones was one of 19 defendants charged in the case; six others have been sentenced to between 70 months and 11 years in prison, the justice department said.