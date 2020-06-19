CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall Below 650 As Cases Surpass 63.5K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations fell below 650 Friday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state has surpassed 63,500.

According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 63,548 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.41% and 2,901 people have died from the virus.

There are 648 currently hospitalized of which 261 are in the ICU.

Of the 10,447 ever hospitalized, 4,685 people were released from isolation.

A total of 544,072 tests have been administered in the state and 390,121 have come back negative.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County
Percent of Population Tested by Jurisdiction

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,862 (189) 9*
Baltimore City 6,938 (301) 9*
Baltimore County 7,403 (420) 22*
Calvert 389 (22) 1*
Caroline 288 (2)
Carroll 1,028 (106) 2*
Cecil 459 (28) 1*
Charles 1,294 (84) 2*
Dorchester 174 (4)
Frederick 2,361 (109) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,041 (58) 3*
Howard 2,382 (74) 5*
Kent 193 (22) 1*
Montgomery 13,928 (670) 40*
Prince George’s 17,709 (629) 24*
Queen Anne’s 203 (14)
St. Mary’s 599 (44)
Somerset 83 (3)
Talbot 113 (4)
Washington 601 (25)
Wicomico 1,036 (37)
Worcester 267 (16) 1*
Data not available (23) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,831
10-19 3,123 (1)
20-29 9,121 (14) 1*
30-39 11,838 (35) 5*
40-49 11,368 (87) 3*
50-59 10,058 (218) 13*
60-69 7,238 (468) 12*
70-79 4,627 (715) 18*
80+ 4,344 (1,342) 75*
Data not available (21) 2*
Female 33,017 (1,415) 70*
Male 30,531 (1,486) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,377 (1,188) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,255 (109) 6*
White (NH) 12,501 (1,240) 68*
Hispanic 17,282 (307) 8*
Other (NH) 3,203 (32)
Data not available 10,930 (25) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

