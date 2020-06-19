ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations fell below 650 Friday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state has surpassed 63,500.
According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 63,548 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.41% and 2,901 people have died from the virus.
There are 648 currently hospitalized of which 261 are in the ICU.
Of the 10,447 ever hospitalized, 4,685 people were released from isolation.
A total of 544,072 tests have been administered in the state and 390,121 have come back negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
Percent of Population Tested by Jurisdiction
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,862
|(189)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,938
|(301)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,403
|(420)
|22*
|Calvert
|389
|(22)
|1*
|Caroline
|288
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,028
|(106)
|2*
|Cecil
|459
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,294
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|174
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,361
|(109)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,041
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,382
|(74)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,928
|(670)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,709
|(629)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|203
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|599
|(44)
|Somerset
|83
|(3)
|Talbot
|113
|(4)
|Washington
|601
|(25)
|Wicomico
|1,036
|(37)
|Worcester
|267
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,831
|10-19
|3,123
|(1)
|20-29
|9,121
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,838
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,368
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|10,058
|(218)
|13*
|60-69
|7,238
|(468)
|12*
|70-79
|4,627
|(715)
|18*
|80+
|4,344
|(1,342)
|75*
|Data not available
|(21)
|2*
|Female
|33,017
|(1,415)
|70*
|Male
|30,531
|(1,486)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,377
|(1,188)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,255
|(109)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,501
|(1,240)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,282
|(307)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,203
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,930
|(25)
|2*
