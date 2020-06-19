COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland will freeze tuition and room and board rates for all undergraduate and graduate students for the upcoming school year.
The system’s Board of Regents approved the freeze Friday. In a news release, the system cited the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the state and national economies as factors in their decision.
“By freezing tuition for the upcoming year, we’re trying to ease the financial strain on our students and families, while continuing to offer the highest quality academic experience, an experience that defines our University System institutions,” Chancellor Ray Perman said in the release.
Earlier this week, the system said it plans to move forward with on-campus education this fall with certain safety precautions in place.
Morgan State University has also frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.
