Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Several fire departments in the area are getting new personal protective equipment thanks to an Elkridge company.
Flir Systems donated 105 advanced fire and chemical flash suits worth more than $240,000 to the Annapolis, Howard County and Baltimore County fire departments.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The company had used the suits for its work with a defense department chem-bio detection training program.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.