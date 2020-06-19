REOPENING MD:Gyms, Malls, Casinos Can Open At 5 p.m. Friday Across State And In Baltimore
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Several fire departments in the area are getting new personal protective equipment thanks to an Elkridge company.

Flir Systems donated 105 advanced fire and chemical flash suits worth more than $240,000 to the Annapolis, Howard County and Baltimore County fire departments.

The company had used the suits for its work with a defense department chem-bio detection training program.

