REOPENING MD:Baltimore Aligns With State; Casinos, Gyms, Malls Began Reopening Friday Evening
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal Fire, Fire, Mount Vernon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman’s body was found after firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building Friday night, fire officials said.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. at a building at 6 East Franklin Street in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that once the smoke cleared, firefighters found the woman’s body on the second floor.

It’s unclear if she died in the fire or had died prior to the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

