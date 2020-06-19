BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman’s body was found after firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building Friday night, fire officials said.
The fire happened around 10 p.m. at a building at 6 East Franklin Street in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.
The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that once the smoke cleared, firefighters found the woman’s body on the second floor.
BCFD on scene of a fatal fire at 6 E. Franklin St. Once smoke was cleared from the store front apt bldg, FFs located an adult woman on the 2nd floor. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/J72oLnkPI6
It’s unclear if she died in the fire or had died prior to the fire.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.