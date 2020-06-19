ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he would allow limited outdoor visitation at some of Maryland’s nursing homes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has required all of us to make incredible sacrifices, including being unable to visit family members and loved ones in nursing homes,” said Governor Hogan. “As our state continues on the road to recovery, this Father’s Day weekend we are able to begin safely allowing outdoor visits to certain nursing homes. This is made possible by our early and aggressive actions to slow the spread of the virus, and the tremendous efforts of doctors, nurses, and especially nursing home staff across the state.”
State health officials will now require weekly retesting of staff.
Facilities must meet a series of prerequisites to begin relaxing any restrictions, including:
- The facility must not be experiencing an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, defined as one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member.
- Absence of any facility-onset COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days. If a new case is detected, the facility shall return to the highest level of mitigation (pre-Phase 1) and begin again.
- No staffing shortages and the facility must not be under a contingency or crisis staffing plan as described in the CDC’s Strategies to Mitigate Healthcare Personnel Staffing Shortages.
- Universal source control is in place, requiring all residents, staff, and anyone else entering the facility to wear a facemask or cloth face covering at all times while in the facility.
- Staff must have access to adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Nursing homes must be able to conduct COVID-19 testing among residents and staff at sufficient frequencies to fulfill the CDC’s Testing Guidance for Nursing Homes.
Provided a facility has met the prerequisites for reopening, limited outdoor visitation is allowable if:
- Visitors and residents wear a face covering at all times.
- Visitors and residents maintain proper social distancing at all times.
- There is not an ongoing outbreak at the facility.
- Additionally, it is strongly recommended that there are no more than two visitors at a time per resident per visit.
Read the full press release here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.