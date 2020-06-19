OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland school held a drive-in graduation ceremony Friday to honor its class of 2020.
Jemicy School in Baltimore County got creative to celebrate its graduates, setting up a 40-foot projector screen families could watch as students went up one by one to be recognized.
The @jemicyschool is minutes away from getting their Drive-in graduation ceremony started! Students will go up one at a time while parents stay in their car and watch on the big screen! @wjz pic.twitter.com/2IIpgfNeSa
— 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) June 20, 2020
The school assigned parking spaces for each car, keeping them six feet apart to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
