MD School Holds Drive-In Graduation Ceremony
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland school held a drive-in graduation ceremony Friday to honor its class of 2020.

Jemicy School in Baltimore County got creative to celebrate its graduates, setting up a 40-foot projector screen families could watch as students went up one by one to be recognized.

The school assigned parking spaces for each car, keeping them six feet apart to follow proper social distancing guidelines.

