OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Delaware man has been charged in an early morning shooting in Ocean City, Maryland, Friday, police said.
Colin Heckman, 21, of Milton, Delaware, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held in Ocean City pending an appearance in front of a court commissioner.
Police said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near the area of 6th Street and Washington Lane. Officers reportedly heard gunshots and saw a man running north on Washington Lane.
The victim, a boy from Salisbury, Maryland, suffered two gunshot wounds to the buttocks and one to the arm. Police said he was taken to an area hospital and later released.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two groups at a nearby hotel which led to a second confrontation near where the shooting happened. During the second confrontation, Heckman fired multiple shots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 410-723-6604 or the Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136. Tips can also be submitted online.
