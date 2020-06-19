UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — One day after former Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski stepped down, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks named Assistant Chief Hector Velez the department’s interim leader.
In a blog post on the department’s website, Velez said he was “honored” to assume the position. The 26-year-veteran of the agency was named the assistant chief in 2016.
Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski Resigns Amid Accusations Of Racial Bias
“As Interim Chief, I will work every day to make proud our officers and our citizens. I’d also like to express my gratitude to Chief Stawinski for his decades of service and years of friendship. I wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” Velez wrote.
Stawinski stepped down amid reports alleging racial discrimination within the department toward officers of color. The local NAACP chapter had planned to hold a vote expressing their lack of confidence in his leadership Thursday evening.